Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf Provincial Council Chairman Hussein al-Issawi announced on Tuesday that the council had unanimously approved a proposal to establish a province named “Holy Kufa” within Kufa’s current administrative boundaries, including its subdistricts, describing the vote as an important development in the proposal’s progress.

According to the proposal document obtained by Shafaq News, the request calls for upgrading Kufa’s administrative status from a district to a province, citing its religious, historical, and cultural significance, its mosques and shrines associated with religious and historical figures, and its attraction of millions of visitors throughout the year.

The document also cites continued population growth and urban expansion in Kufa and its subdistricts, along with the need to provide residents with essential services. It highlights the role of Kufa’s residents in Iraq’s national affairs during different periods in the country’s history.

Hussein Walid al-Issawi submitted the proposal, and the document shows that several provincial council members supported it.

Kufa is one of Iraq’s historic cities and a district in Najaf province, in the country’s Middle Euphrates region. Located on the banks of the Euphrates River, it lies about 156 kilometers south of Baghdad and 10 kilometers northeast of Najaf city.

The city is also considered one of the five holy cities for Shiite Muslims, alongside Najaf, Karbala, Samarra, and Kadhimiya.

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