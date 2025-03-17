Kufa’s Dying Flame: Ancient blacksmiths struggle to survive

Shafaq News/ In Kufa’s historic blacksmith market in Najaf province, the rhythmic clanging of hammers on iron and the flickering flames of traditional forges paint a vivid picture of a craft that has endured for centuries.

Handed down through generations, blacksmithing has long been a pillar of this marketplace. Today, however, the trade faces an uncertain future. The influx of mass-produced imports and the decline of agriculture due to persistent drought have drastically reduced demand for handcrafted farming tools, placing the livelihoods of local artisans at risk.

For Najy Ali Haidari, a 54-year-old blacksmith, the profession is more than just a livelihood—it is a legacy. “Our ancestors worked in this trade for generations,” he told Shafaq News. “We used to forge sickles, falas (traditional farming tools), and other agricultural equipment. We relied on imported iron that came with farming machinery, melted it down, and reshaped it as needed. But with ready-made imports flooding the market, demand for our work has sharply declined.”

His colleague, Asaad Najm Abdul Al-Aboudi, known as Abu Ahmed, 52, shared similar concerns. “We used to work year-round, even during the holy month of Ramadan, because farmers constantly needed our tools,” he explained. “Now, things have changed. Farming has declined due to drought, and imported tools—though inferior in quality—are cheaper, making them the preferred choice for many. Some still appreciate our craftsmanship, but most opt for mass-produced alternatives.”

The sharp downturn in blacksmithing reflects the broader struggles of Iraq’s agricultural sector. Water shortages and climate change have significantly reduced cultivation, lessening the demand for traditional tools like sickles and falas.

“Previously, we sold a variety of farming tools, including sickles and harpoons used by fishermen,” Abu Ahmed noted. “Now, even fishermen are struggling because river levels have dropped, limiting their ability to work.”

Despite these challenges, the remaining blacksmiths in Kufa refuse to abandon their craft. A handful of artisans continue to work in the market, preserving an age-old tradition even as demand declines.

Hope remains that blacksmithing could see a revival, whether through government support for local industries or a resurgence in agriculture. Until then, Kufa’s blacksmith market stands as a testament to resilience, a legacy that has defied time and continues to endure.