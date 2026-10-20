Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday that Hussein Ahmed Hadi Hussein al-Maliki and Ali Mohammed Ahmed Khaman al-Faili would replace Yasser Abd Sukhail Mohammed Hussein al-Maliki and Mohsen Ali Akbar Namdar al-Mandalawi, respectively, as members of the country’s sixth parliamentary term.

Two decisions issued by the commission’s Board of Commissioners show that Hussein al-Maliki, a candidate for the State of Law Coalition (SLC) in Karbala province, will replace Yasser al-Maliki after receiving 16,294 votes. He was the second-highest vote-getter on the coalition’s list.

Ali al-Faili, who ran for the Iraqi Foundation Coalition in Baghdad province, will replace al-Mandalawi after receiving 4,234 votes. He was the fourth-highest vote-getter on his list.

On October 15, 2026, the Council of Representatives voted to appoint Yasser al-Maliki as interior minister and Mohsen al-Mandalawi as deputy prime minister, as part of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to complete his government lineup.