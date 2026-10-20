Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Paralympic champion Najla Imad on Tuesday won gold in women's table tennis, while sprinter Ali Mubarak claimed silver in the 100 meters with a time of 11.70 seconds at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, according to the Iraqi Table Tennis Federation.

Imad, registered internationally as Najlah Al Dayyeni, defeated China's Liu Xiaowu 3-1 in the women's singles Class 6 final. She lost only one game throughout the tournament –in the final.

The federation congratulated Imad and praised the Iraqi Para Table Tennis Federation, headed by Louay Al-Saray, for supporting Iraqi athletes and their preparations. The victory adds to her international record, which includes gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Earlier today, she defeated India's Prachi Pandey 3-0 in the semifinals.

The fifth Asian Para Games are being held from October 18 to 24 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya area, bringing together athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees across 18 sports, according to the International Paralympic Committee.