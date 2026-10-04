Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraq finished the 20th Asian Games in Japan with five medals, including a world-record performance by weightlifter Ali Ammar Yasser, as the 15-day competition came to a close in Nagoya on Sunday.

The Iraqi team collected two silver and three bronze medals across three sports —teqball, weightlifting and wrestling— after competing in seven disciplines: athletics, weightlifting, teqball, boxing, wrestling, rowing and jiu-jitsu.

Yasser produced one of Iraq's standout performances by lifting 219 kg to break the world record in weightlifting.

The Games, hosted by Aichi and Nagoya from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, ended with a closing ceremony at the Mizuho Park main stadium in Nagoya, attended by officials, athletes and delegations from across Asia.

The ceremony featured artistic and folkloric performances highlighting elements of Japanese culture and heritage, alongside a parade of the participating delegations.

The Asian Games flag was then handed over to Qatar, which will host the 21st edition in 2030.