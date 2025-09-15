Arab-Islamic Summit: Iraq warns of Israeli border ambitions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday accused Israel of “openly discussing the changing of borders” in the region and condemned what he described as an attack on Qatar.

Speaking at the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, al-Sudani warned that Israel’s continued policies without deterrence “will lead to further instability and will not bring security to any party.” He emphasized that “the security and stability of any Arab or Islamic state is an integral part of our collective security.”

The prime minister urged the adoption of a unified Arab and Islamic stance against the assault on Qatar, saying any attack on a member state should be considered a threat to the entire bloc. He expressed solidarity with Qatar, the Palestinian people, and those affected by attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran.

Al-Sudani also called for drafting a comprehensive roadmap toward a full ceasefire in Gaza and establishing a joint Arab-Islamic committee to convey the summit’s position to the UN Security Council and other international bodies.