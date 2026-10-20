Shafaq News- Doha

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday called for an end to Israeli military operations in Syria, saying President Ahmed al-Sharaa is ready to reach an understanding with Israel.

Al-Sharaa is prepared to agree on terms with Israel, including a non-aggression pact, Barrack told the Global Security Forum in Doha, expressing optimism that a deal is possible.

On October 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had held a brief, direct phone call with al-Sharaa after Israeli strikes on Syria's Defense Ministry and near the presidential palace in Damascus in July 2025. Speaking during a visit to the Druze village of Yarka in northern Israel, Netanyahu said the killings in the southern Syrian province of Suwayda stopped after the call, and that Israel would continue what he described as protecting the Druze community.

Al-Sharaa said in September that any security understanding with Israel would require Israeli forces to withdraw from areas they entered after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and return to the 1974 disengagement lines. A successful security arrangement could open the way to talks on a lasting peace, he said, while stressing that the Golan Heights are Syrian territory.

Damascus is demanding an end to Israeli strikes and incursions and respect for Syria's sovereignty, while Israel says its military moves are meant to protect its security.

Read more: Syria's shifting stance: Is normalization with Israel on the horizon?