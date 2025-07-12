ISX trades over $15M worth of shares in June

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of nearly 9 billion shares worth more than 22 billion dinars (approximately $15.6 million) during June.

ISX reported that it conducted 17 trading sessions during the month, with 75 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

The total shares traded reached 8.9B, valued at 22.7B dinars, executed through 14,526 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 965.73 points, marking a 5% decline compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.