ISX trades $25 million worth shares in June

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that it traded 34 billion shares with a total value exceeding 34 billion IQD ($25.955 million) in June.

ISX reported that it conducted 15 trading sessions in June, with 74 out of 103 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The number of traded shares reached 34.159 billion, valued at 34.210 billion IQD, through 8,994 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 882 points, marking a 2.8% decrease from its previous closing session.”

Additionally, non-Iraqi investors purchased 143 million shares worth 485 million IQD ($370.278) across seven companies, while they sold 418 million shares valued at 1.278 billion IQD ($975,664) through trades in eight companies.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 103 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.