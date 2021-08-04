Report

ISX traded eight billion dinars worth of equities in July

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-04T07:07:11+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded six billion equities valued at more than eight billion dinars in July.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "23 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "18 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"6,017,771,000 equities were traded this week at a value of 8,915,000,000 dinars, via 4377 transactions executed.

"ISX60 index closed at a 0.3.% increase last session's closure," the report added. 

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

