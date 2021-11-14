ISX traded +2 billion dinars worth of equities

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than three billion equities valued at more than two billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "42 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies," indicating, "42 did not cast out for buying and selling prices disparity. In addition, 22 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"3,437,000,000 equities were traded this week, up by 29.23% the previous session, at a value of 2.719 billion dinars, up by 44.99%, via 1,272 transactions made last week."

"ISX60 index closed at 588.71, 1.26% above last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors