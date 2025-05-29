ISX reports nearly $8.5M in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over 11 billion IQD ($8.4 million).

According to the recorded data, over 6 billion shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing $8.4M.The ISX60 index opened the week at 1002.79 points and closed at 1017.58 points, reflecting a 1.45% increase.

The ISX15 index started at 1123.69 points and ended at 1154.42 points, marking a 1.90% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3894 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.