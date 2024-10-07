Gold surges in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices in Baghdad’s markets saw an increase, while remaining steady in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad registered a selling price of 624,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 620,000 IQD.

As for Iraqi gold, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat gold reached 594,000 IQD, while the buying price stood at 590,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 625,000 and 635,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat Iraqi gold was being sold for between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 675,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat for 618,000 IQD, 21-carat for 590,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 505,000 IQD.