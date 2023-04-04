Gold Prices Increase in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices inched up in the local markets in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, according to a report by Shafaq News agency.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad was recorded at 413,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 409,000 dinars.

Similarly, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold decreased to 383,000 dinars, and the purchase price was 379,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of the 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged from 410,000 dinars to 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of the Iraqi gold weight ranged from 380,000 to 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the price of 24-carat gold sold for 480,000 dinars, 22-carat sold for 440,000 dinars, 21-carat sold for 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat sold for 355,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.