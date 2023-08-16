Stability in gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of gold remained stable in local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

A correspondent from Shafaq News Agency reported that gold prices in wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded the following rates this morning: The selling price per mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 410,000 Iraqi dinars, and the buying price was 406,000 Iraqi dinars, which are the same rates as yesterday, Tuesday.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold also remained stable at 380,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 376,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold ranged between 385,000 and 395,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also remained stable, with the selling price per mithqal of 24-karat gold at 380,000 Iraqi dinars, 22-karat gold at 440,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-karat gold at 420,000 Iraqi dinars, and 18-karat gold at 360,000 Iraqi dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.