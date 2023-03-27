Gold prices remain the same in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold remained the same in Baghdad and Erbil, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 423 thousand and 419 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 393 and 398 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 425 and 435 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 395 and 405 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 495 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 440 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 370 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams