Gold prices surge in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, witnessed fluctuations in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, and remained steady in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 425,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-karat gold, which includes Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was 521,000 dinars. This marks an increase from the selling prices of 429,000 dinars recorded yesterday, Sunday.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold of Iraqi origin also saw an increase, reaching 395,000 dinars, while the buying price was 391,000 dinars.

Regarding the individual gold prices at jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold ranged between 500,000 and 410,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, they remained stable, with a selling price of 392,000 dinars for one mithqal of 24-karat gold and a selling price of 432,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-karat gold. The 18-karat gold was sold at 372,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.