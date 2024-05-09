Gold surges in Baghdad, dips in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices rose in the local markets of Baghdad, while they decreased in Erbil on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahar Street in recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for Gulf, Turkish, and European 21-carat gold of 470,000 IQD, with a buying price of 466,000 IQD.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold recorded 440,000 IQD, with a buying price of 436,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was 540,000 IQD, 22-carat was 500,000 IQD, 21-carat was 475,000 IQD, and 18-carat was 410,000 IQD.