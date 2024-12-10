Gold surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the prices of foreign and Iraqi gold increased in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 559,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 555,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 529,000 IQD, with a buying price of 525,000 IQD

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 655,000 IQD, for 22-carat gold it was 600,000 IQD, for 21-carat gold it was 573,000 IQD, and for 18-carat gold it was 490,000 IQD.