Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the prices of foreign and Iraqi gold stabilized in Baghdad's local markets, while they saw an increase in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street this morning recorded a selling price of 562,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) and a buying price of 558,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 532,000 IQD, with a buying price of 528,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 535,000 and 545,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 648,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 567,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 486,000 IQD.