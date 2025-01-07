Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, declines in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad, while they experienced a downward trend in Erbil, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale markets in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 556,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 552,000 IQD. Meanwhile, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 526,000 IQD, and the buying price was 522,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD per mithqal, while the price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 645,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 565,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 485,000 IQD.