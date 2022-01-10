Gold slips as Fed rate-hike bets lift yields ahead of U.S. data

Shafaq News / Gold prices eased on Monday as traders awaited December U.S. inflation data that could stress the need for earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,792.22 per ounce, as of 0455 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Dec. 16 of $1,782.10 on Friday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,791.30.

U.S. Treasury yields surged last week after Fed minutes suggested the possibility that the central bank might reduce its balance sheet sooner than anticipated.

Gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Fed funds futures have priced in an almost 90% chance of a rate hike in March and a more than 90% chance of another one by June.

Source: Reuters