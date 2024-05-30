Gold rises in Baghdad, stablilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices inched up in Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 476,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 472,000 IQD.

For Iraqi gold, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat gold was 446,000 IQD, while the buying price was 442,000 IQD.

In Baghdad's jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold at 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 410,000 IQD.