Gold rebounds as dollar pause offsets Fed pressure

Shafaq News

Gold ‌rose on Thursday after briefly touching a more than one-month low, as a pause in the U.S. dollar rally offered support, but gains were capped by a hawkish Federal Reserve, which limited hopes for near-term rate ​cuts.

Spot gold added 0.7% to $4,851.43 per ounce as of 0433 GMT, after falling ​to its lowest since February 6 earlier in the day. Prices fell ⁠3.7% on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery shed 0.9% to $4,852.70.

"The dollar's momentum has ​paused today, which has effectively allowed gold to start recouping ground, albeit at a modest pace," ​said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief market analyst.

The pause made greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"Expectations for incoming U.S. rate cuts have been a cornerstone of gold's ascent, but spiking oil prices have ​dampened hopes for monetary easing, which has somewhat pulled the rug out from under the ​gold price," said Waterer.

Oil climbed above $110 a barrel after Iran attacked several energy facilities across the Middle East ‌following ⁠a strike on its South Pars gas field, adding fresh inflation concerns.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept crude elevated, raising transport and manufacturing costs. While a rising inflation backdrop typically boosts gold's appeal as a hedge, high interest rates reduce demand for the non-yielding metal.

The ​U.S. Federal Reserve ​and Bank of Canada ⁠both struck hawkish tones on Wednesday as surging energy prices arising from the Iran conflict clouded the inflation outlook.

Both central banks held rates ​steady, but warned of risks that rising energy costs could fan a ​more persistent ⁠inflation spike.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering deploying thousands of U.S. troops to reinforce operations in the Middle East.

Spot gold has fallen more than 9% since the U.S.-Israeli strike on ⁠Iran on ​February 28, pressured by a stronger dollar, which has ​emerged as one of the clearest "safe-haven" winners.

Spot silver gained 0.4% to $75.63 per ounce. Spot platinum rose 0.7% to $2,036.67 and ​palladium added 1.8% to $1,501.37.

(REUTERS)

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