Gold reaches three-week high amid Fed rate cut expectations

Shafaq News / Gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest level in nearly three weeks as rising bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts early next year pushed the dollar and bond yields lower ahead of much-awaited US inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,048.99 per ounce, as of 05:13 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 4 earlier in the session. Bullion has risen 1.5% so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,060.50 per ounce.

"US real yields have been ticking downwards because of increasing expectations for the first rate cut from Fed to come in March and that is a positive catalyst for gold prices right now," said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"Also, there is some safe-haven buying coming due to issues in the Red Sea."

The dollar index (DXY) languished near a five-month low, making gold more attractive to other currency holders, while the benchmark US 10-year bond yields hovered near their lowest level since July.

Traders are now pricing in an 83% chance of a U.S. rate cut by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Fed officials have been pushing back against the idea of rapid rate cuts next year, but these remarks have done little to change investor sentiment.

All eyes are now on the November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index report, the Fed's preferred measure of underlying inflation, due at 13:30 GMT, for more clarity on the US rate outlook.

Market participants expect the index to have risen 3.3% on an annual basis, compared to October's 3.5%.

Silver fell 0.1% to $24.38 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.1% to $962.28 and palladium lost 0.6% to $1,206.12. All three metals were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain.0