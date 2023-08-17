Gold prices witness fluctuations in Baghdad, maintain steadiness in Erbil

Shafaq News / on Thursday, gold prices underwent variations in the local trading sector of Baghdad, while concurrently retaining their stability in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold exhibited a sales rate of 403,000 Iraqi dinars, accompanied by a buying rate of 399,000 dinars within the wholesale markets situated along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad. This adjustment contrasts with the previous Wednesday's sales rate of 410,000 dinars for the same quantity.

Simultaneously, the selling rate for the mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold experienced a downward trend, reaching a valuation of 373,000 dinars, complemented by a purchasing rate of 369,000 dinars.

In the jewelry shops, the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was evaluated between 410,000 and 420,000 Iraqi dinars, whereas the mithqal of Iraqi gold commanded values ranging from 380,000 to 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained steadfast, with the mithqal of 24-carat gold commanding a selling price of 380,000 Iraqi dinars, 22-carat gold sustaining a value of 440,000 dinars, 21-carat gold retaining its worth at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold holding its price at 360,000 dinars.