Gold prices surge in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of Iraqi and foreign gold rose in the local markets in the capital Baghdad on Wednesday, while prices remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to our correspondent, the prices of gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21 karat gold for Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 437,000 IQD, with a buying price of 433,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21 karat Iraqi gold stood at 407,000 IQD, with a buying price of 403,000 IQD.

As for the prices of gold in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal for 21 karat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.