Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices climbed across Iraq’s major markets, with both foreign and local gold seeing gains in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, at Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market, the price of one mithqal (around 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold rose to 820,000 dinars for sale and 816,000 dinars for purchase, up from 810,000 dinars a day earlier.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold also advanced to 790,000 dinars for sale and 786,000 dinars for purchase. Retail prices at jewelry shops ranged between 820,000–830,000 dinars for foreign gold and 790,000–800,000 dinars for local gold.

In Erbil, prices moved higher as well, with 22-carat gold selling at 880,000 dinars, 21-carat at 840,000, and 18-carat at 720,000 dinars.