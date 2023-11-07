Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, saw a significant rise in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on al-Nahar Street in the capital Baghdad were recorded this morning. The selling price for one gold mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 455,000 dinars, with a buying price of 451,000 dinars.
Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one gold mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 425,000 dinars, while the buying price was 421,000 dinars.
Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one gold mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 460,000 and 470,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one gold mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars.
In Erbil, the gold prices were as follows: the selling price for one gold mithqal of 24-carat gold was 530,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold at 490,000 dinars, and 21-carat gold was sold at 470,000 dinars. Additionally, 18-carat gold was sold at 410,000 dinars.
It is important to note that one gold mithqal is equivalent to five grams of gold.