Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the price per mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 605,000 IQD for selling and 601,000 IQD for buying. Meanwhile, locally produced 21-carat gold was sold at 575,000 IQD, with a buying price of 571,000 IQD.

Prices at jewelry shops varied slightly, with 21-carat Gulf gold selling between 605,000 and 615,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold of the same carat ranged from 575,000 to 585,000 IQD per mithqal.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 697,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 640,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 610,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 522,000 IQD.