Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices rose on Monday in both Baghdad and Erbil, reflecting gains in global markets where the ounce climbed to $3,957.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, the price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 785,000 dinars for sale and 781,000 for purchase, up from 775,000 dinars on Sunday.

The price of locally refined 21-carat Iraqi gold also increased, reaching 755,000 dinars for sale and 751,000 for purchase. In retail shops, prices ranged between 785,000–795,000 dinars for foreign gold and 755,000–765,000 dinars for Iraqi gold.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 833,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat for 795,000, and 18-carat for 682,000.