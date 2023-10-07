Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, experienced a significant surge in the local markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, this Saturday.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahar Street recorded a selling price of 403,000 dinars for one mithqal (approximately 4.6 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 399,000 dinars. For Iraqi 21-carat gold, the selling price per mithqal stood at 373,000 dinars, while the buying price was 369,000 dinars.
In jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 405,000 dinars and 415,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for Iraqi 21-carat gold mithqal varied between 375,000 dinars and 385,000 dinars.
In Erbil, gold prices also witnessed an increase. The selling price for 24-carat gold mithqal reached 485,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold at 445,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 365,000 dinars.
It is important to note that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.