Gold prices steady in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices held steady in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, the price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained unchanged at 785,000 dinars for sale and 781,000 dinars for purchase, the same as Monday’s rates.

The price of locally refined 21-carat Iraqi gold also stayed stable at 755,000 dinars for sale and 751,000 dinars for purchase. In retail shops, prices ranged between 785,000–795,000 dinars for foreign gold and 755,000–765,000 dinars for Iraqi gold.

In Erbil, prices rose slightly, with 22-carat gold selling for 840,000 dinars, 21-carat for 801,000 dinars, and 18-carat for 687,000 dinars.