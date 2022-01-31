Report

Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-01-31T10:56:03+0000
Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized today, Monday, January 31.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched up to reach 367 thousand and 363 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 337 and 333 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 375 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 345 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

