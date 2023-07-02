Gold prices stabilize in Iraqi markets following Eid

Shafaq News / After the conclusion of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, both Iraqi and foreign gold prices have settled in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, as well as in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price of 395,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a purchasing price of 391,000 Iraqi dinars. These prices remained unchanged from last Tuesday, prior to the commencement of the five-day Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Our correspondent also indicated that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold has also remained stable at 365,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 361,000 Iraqi dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 400,000 and 310,000 Iraqi dinars, whereas the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuates between 370,000 and 380,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices have also recorded stability. The selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 465,000 Iraqi dinars, while the 22-carat gold recorded a selling price of 430,000 Iraqi dinars, and the 18-carat gold was sold for 350,000 Iraqi dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.