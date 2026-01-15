Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while edging higher in Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 958,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 954,000 IQD, the same levels as recorded on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 928,000 IQD, with a buying price of 924,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 960,000 and 970,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 930,000 and 940,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,010,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 965,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 827,000 IQD.