Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, edge lower in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices held steady in Baghdad and slipped slightly in Erbil on Sunday as the US dollar declined against the Iraqi dinar at the start of trading.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold traded at 970,000 dinars per mithqal in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street, with a buy price of 966,000 dinars, unchanged from Saturday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold recorded a sell price of 940,000 dinars per mithqal and a buy price of 936,000 dinars.

In retail jewelry shops, 21-carat imported gold sold between 970,000 and 980,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices declined slightly, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.014 million dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 968,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 830,000 dinars.