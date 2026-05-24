USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-05-24T08:05:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday, dropping to 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad from 153,600 dinars recorded a day earlier.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar declined at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, while local exchange shops recorded a sell rate of 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars and a buy rate of 152,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, with the sell rate reaching 153,050 dinars per 100 dollars and the buy rate standing at 152,900 dinars.

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