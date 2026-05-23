Gold holds steady in Baghdad, dips in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices held steady Saturday in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil, hovering around 970,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 970,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 966,000 IQD, unchanged from Thursday's session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 940,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 936,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 970,000 and 980,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices slipped, with 22-carat gold selling at 1,018,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 972,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 833,000 IQD.