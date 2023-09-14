Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in the wholesale markets of Baghdad, while they fell in Erbil.

In Baghdad, the selling price of one weight of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, was recorded at 416,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 412,000 dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal (equal to five grams) of 21-carat Iraqi gold also remained stable at 386,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 382,000 dinars.

Gold prices in retail goldsmith shops in Baghdad ranged from 420,000 to 430,000 dinars for a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal, while Iraqi gold mithqals ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices decreased, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 390,000 dinars, 22-carat at 350,000 dinars, 21-carat at 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 370,000 dinars.