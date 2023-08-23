Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, found equilibrium in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, while experiencing a descent in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices in Al-Nahar Street, located in Baghdad's capital, recorded a selling price of 405,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the morning. The purchasing price settled at 401,000 Iraqi dinars, mirroring the rates from the previous Tuesday.

Our correspondent further indicated that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also demonstrated stability at 375,000 Iraqi dinars, with a purchasing price of 371,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices at jewelers' shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold varied between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, however, gold prices experienced a decline, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold being 380,000 dinars, and the 21-carat variant selling at 420,000 dinars. The 18-carat gold, on the other hand, was sold at 360,000 dinars.

It is noteworthy that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.