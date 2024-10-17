Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, climb in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while surging in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 572,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 568,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 542,000 IQD, with a buying price of 538,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 575,000 and 585,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 545,000 and 555,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 675,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 590,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 505,000 IQD.