Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 566,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 562,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 536,000 IQD, with a buying price of 532,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 570,000 and 580,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 540,000 and 555,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 662,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 580,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 497,000 IQD.