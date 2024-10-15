Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices remained steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 570,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 566,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 540,000 IQD, with a buying price of 536,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 570,000 and 580,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 540,000 and 550,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 668,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 612,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 585,000 IQD, and 18-carat goldat500,000IQD.