Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Prices of Iraqi and foreign gold stabilized in the local markets of Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the wholesale gold prices in al-Nahr Street markets in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 412,000 dinars and a buying price of 408,000 dinars per one mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. These prices remained unchanged from yesterday, Monday.

The correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also remained stable at 382,000 dinars, with a buying price of 378,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold varies between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also experienced stability, with the selling price of 24-carat gold reaching 380,000 dinars, 22-carat gold being sold at 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold being sold at 360,000 dinars.