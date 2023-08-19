Gold prices "stabilize" in Baghdad, Erbil

Shaafq News / Gold prices, both foreign and dlocal, exhibited stability in local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold recorded a selling price of 403,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 399,000 dinars in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, this morning. maintaining the same rates as last Thursday.

Moreover, the selling price of the mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 373,000 dinars, with the buying price at 369,000 dinars.

Turning attention to gold prices at jewelers, the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was priced between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars, while the mithqal of Iraqi gold was traded between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices exhibited stability as well, with the selling price of the mithqal of 24-carat gold reaching 380,000 Iraqi dinars, 22-carat gold at 440,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 360,000 dinars.

For his part, Wissam al-Arajee, a goldsmith in central Baghdad, attributed the stability of gold prices despite the local increase in the dollar rate to a decrease in the global ounce price. He clarified, "The ounce price dropped to $1,910, while the dollar rate increased to 154,000 dinars against $100."