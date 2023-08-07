Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and local, have stabilized in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in the Al-Nahr street markets in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 412,000 dinars and a buying price of 408,000 dinars per one mithqal (4.8 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. These prices remained unchanged from yesterday, Sunday.

The correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also remained stable at 382,000 dinars, with a buying price of 378,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold varies between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also experienced stability, with the selling price of 24-carat gold reaching 380,000 dinars, 22-carat gold being sold at 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold being sold at 360,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.