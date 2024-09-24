Gold prices sprint to record high on dovish Fed-speak, Mideast concerns

Shafaq News/ Gold prices charged to another record high on Tuesday, aided by broadly dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $2,636.85 per ounce as of 0507 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $2,638.37 earlier in the session. It had also hit an all-time peak on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,661.60.

"Gold prices continue to be well-supported amid a series of dovish Fed rhetoric overnight," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Fed policymakers on Monday said their large half-percentage-point rate cut last week was meant to try to sustain what they see as an emerging and healthy balance in the economy.

Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee said there are "lots of cuts" to come over the next 12 months, while Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that the actual path would depend on incoming data.

Fed futures traders have priced in 75 basis points in rate cuts by the end of 2024, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Zero-yield bullion tends to be a preferred investment in a low interest rate environment and during geopolitical turmoil.

"A new war front opened in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah has also driven some flows for safe-haven gold in a bid to hedge against the geopolitical risks of any wider regional war," Yeap Jun Rong said.

"Tensions in the region will likely be kept high for longer, which could see gold prices retain its bullish bias."

Israel's military launched airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday, resulting in 492 deaths and forcing tens of thousands to flee and marking the country's deadliest day in decades.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.3% to $31.07 per ounce, platinum was up 1.4% to $969.35 and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,053.09.

(REUTERS)