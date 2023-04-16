Gold prices slightly decrease in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices in local markets slightly decreased in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the wholesale gold prices in Al-Nahr street markets in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 402 thousand dinars for one 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, or European gold unit, and a purchase price of 398 thousand dinars. Whereas, the selling prices for yesterday, Saturday, were 404 thousand dinars.

The reporter added that the selling price for one 21-carat Iraqi gold unit also decreased to 402 thousand dinars, and the purchase price was 368 thousand dinars.

As for the gold prices in local jewelry stores, the selling price of one 21-carat Gulf gold unit ranges between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of one 21-carat Iraqi gold unit ranges between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

On the other hand, the gold prices in Erbil remained stable, where the selling price of one 24-carat gold unit was 465,000 dinars, while the selling price of one 22-carat gold unit was 430,000 dinars, and the selling price of one 21-carat gold unit was 415,000 dinars. The selling price of one 18-carat gold unit was 350,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one gold unit equals five grams.