Gold prices skyrocket in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, extending gains after crossing the one-million-dinar mark last week.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, wholesale prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street market put 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 1.071 million dinars per mithqal (about five grams) for selling and 1.067 million dinars for buying, up from 1.033 million dinars on Sunday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 1.041 million dinars per mithqal, with buying prices at 1.037 million dinars. In retail shops, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 1.070 million and 1.080 million dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 1.040 million to 1.050 million dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also climbed, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.139 million dinars, 21-carat at 1.087 million dinars, and 18-carat at 932,000 dinars.